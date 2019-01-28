SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Stake Lessened by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. 13,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,533. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4633 per share. This is an increase from SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

