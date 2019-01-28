S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,887,000 after acquiring an additional 188,210 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 401,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in S&P Global by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,514. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/sp-global-inc-spgi-shares-bought-by-court-place-advisors-llc.html.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.