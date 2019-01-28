Somerset Capital Management LLP Has $88.32 Million Position in Yandex NV (YNDX)

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for 21.4% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $88,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $9,623,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. 90,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,024. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Yandex from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/somerset-capital-management-llp-has-88-32-million-position-in-yandex-nv-yndx.html.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.