Somerset Capital Management LLP Has $88.32 Million Position in Yandex NV (YNDX)

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for 21.4% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $88,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $9,623,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
YNDX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. 90,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,024. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 2.12.
A number of research firms recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Yandex from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Read More: What is cost of equity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.