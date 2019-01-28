SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/sol-capital-management-co-increases-holdings-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.