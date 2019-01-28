Smartlands (SLT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.29 Million

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Smartlands has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $790,075.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartlands has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00069750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.01852515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00180958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00199783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

