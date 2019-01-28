SMA Solar Technology (S92) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

ETR S92 traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading on Monday, reaching €21.72 ($25.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €22.00 ($25.58) and a 1-year high of €56.90 ($66.16).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Service, and Other segments.

