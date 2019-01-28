Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.60 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.45 ($0.65), with a volume of 78033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.95 ($0.64).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

WARNING: “Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.60” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/silence-therapeutics-sln-sets-new-12-month-low-at-47-60.html.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.