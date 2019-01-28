Siemens AG (SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €123.19 ($143.24).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

SIE stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday, reaching €100.02 ($116.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,137 shares. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

