Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,152 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,069.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,251,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,179,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $$16.10 during trading hours on Monday. 1,313,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 50,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $810,730 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

