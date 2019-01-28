Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $101.95. 12,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

