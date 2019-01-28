Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,642 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,506,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $85.54 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

