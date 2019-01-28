Sernova (SVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 32500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a regenerative medicine company, engages in the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies. The company's proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies include therapeutic cells and local immune protection. It focuses on developing medical devices and combination products for patients with chronic metabolic, neurological, and haematological diseases.

