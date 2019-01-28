Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 27650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.
