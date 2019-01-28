Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,911,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,897,000 after buying an additional 846,846 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,647,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,177,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 330,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 327,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.09. 15,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,545. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

