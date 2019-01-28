Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,666. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

