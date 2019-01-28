Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,855,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $685,414,000 after acquiring an additional 964,479 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

