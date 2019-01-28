Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 337,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,000. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSJ. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSJ stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $103.71. 253,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,603. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

