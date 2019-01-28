Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,170,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 345,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 340,093 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 283,807 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 326.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 208,795 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,593,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,450 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 4,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,666. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

