Safran SA (SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €123.78 ($143.93).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Safran comprises 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

