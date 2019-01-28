Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Receives $4.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Safe Bulkers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.96. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 154.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

