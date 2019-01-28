Rowan Companies (RDC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rowan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.46.

Shares of NYSE RDC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rowan Companies will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,533,000 after purchasing an additional 543,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 11,154,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,670,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

