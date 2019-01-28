Rowan Companies (RDC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rowan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.46.
Shares of NYSE RDC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $20.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,533,000 after purchasing an additional 543,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 11,154,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,670,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Rowan Companies
Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.
Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.