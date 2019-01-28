Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 22,836.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,472 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 243,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 52-week low of $530.00 and a 52-week high of $689.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/rothschild-investment-corp-il-takes-position-in-ishares-tr-core-divid-gr-etf-dgro.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.