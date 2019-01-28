Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 21,735.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 713,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. 75,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,862. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

