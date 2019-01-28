Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.04 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 195.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.39. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

