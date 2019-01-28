Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.48 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

EXC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/rothschild-investment-corp-il-has-1-48-million-stake-in-exelon-co-exc.html.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.