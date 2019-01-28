Rockwell Automation (ROK) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $203.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $29,684.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 8,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,414,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $149,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.