Robert W. Baird Upgrades HD Supply (HDS) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.96 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

HDS stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $1,849,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,939.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $230,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in HD Supply by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

