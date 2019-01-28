River and Mercantile Group (RIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 348 to GBX 293. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. River and Mercantile Group traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 29510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.95).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,792.24). Also, insider James Barham bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £96,350 ($125,898.34).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

