Reviewing Canopy Growth (CGC) and GLG Life Tech (GLGLF)

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -503.14% -26.32% -18.43% GLG Life Tech -101.27% N/A -32.11%

12.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and GLG Life Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $60.79 million 192.86 -$54.88 million ($0.32) -157.81 GLG Life Tech $14.95 million 1.63 -$12.98 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

