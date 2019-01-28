Resource Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Resource Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 6.3% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resource Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $81.59 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Resource Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/resource-management-llc-sells-458-shares-of-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.