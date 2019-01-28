Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK):

1/21/2019 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verisk continues to benefit from higher organic revenue growth and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics decision provides it an edge over its competitors. The company continues to reward its shareholders through share repurchases. Shares of Verisk outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, the company remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities and computer networks, customer consolidation, fluctuations in the U.S. insurance industry, pricing pressure and lower acceptance of its services. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

1/12/2019 – Verisk Analytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities and computer networks, customer consolidation, fluctuations in the U.S. insurance industry, pricing pressure and lower acceptance of its services. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Despite such headwinds, Verisk continues to benefit from higher organic revenue growth and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics decision provides it an edge over its competitors. The company continues to reward its shareholders through share repurchases. Shares of Verisk outperformed its industry in the past year.”

1/8/2019 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2019 – Verisk Analytics was given a new $119.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2019 – Verisk Analytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities and computer networks, customer consolidation, fluctuations in the U.S. insurance industry, pricing pressure and lower acceptance of its services. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Despite such headwinds, Verisk continues to benefit from higher organic revenue growth and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics decision provides it an edge over its competitors. The company continues to reward its shareholders through share repurchases. Shares of Verisk outperformed its industry in the past year.”

12/7/2018 – Verisk Analytics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Verisk Analytics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We maintain our Overweight rating on Verisk and our 12-month PT of $135 following VRSK’s analyst day. Verisk believes major opportunities remain through digital engagement and international expansion. Management reiterated its long-term targets (Click here for slide deck). We remain attracted to Verisk’s faster-than-average industry growth and operating margins that are near the higher end of those of competitors.””

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.78. 20,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,363. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.60 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $2,234,796.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,278,365.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $381,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,270 shares of company stock worth $23,636,715. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

