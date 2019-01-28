Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BlackRock (BLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

1/17/2019 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $532.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2019 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

1/16/2019 – BlackRock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

1/14/2019 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $573.00 to $529.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2019 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $444.00.

1/10/2019 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2019 – BlackRock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $427.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2019 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2019 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have marginally outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. While the company is undertaking initiatives to restructure its actively managed equity business and expand globally via acquisitions to further boost top line, mounting expenses, mainly due to continued rise in marketing costs, might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's high dependence on overseas revenues remains a matter of concern as it might hamper financials, going forward.”

1/8/2019 – BlackRock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $440.00.

1/4/2019 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $514.00 to $489.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2018 – BlackRock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. While the company is undertaking initiatives to restructure its actively managed equity business and expand globally via acquisitions to further boost top line, mounting expenses, mainly due to continued rise in marketing costs, might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's high dependence on overseas revenues remains a matter of concern as it might hamper financials, going forward.”

12/19/2018 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $500.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $478.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $525.00.

BLK stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.36. 611,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,744. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $586.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 30,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.32, for a total transaction of $12,897,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,034 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,082,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,939,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,258,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after buying an additional 148,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,221,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

