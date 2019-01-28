Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ball (BLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ball (NYSE: BLL):

1/21/2019 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation expects its free cash flow to be around $800 million and capital spending to be in excess of $700 million in 2018. Ball Corporation's performance will be hurt by higher freight rates and tight metal supply in the United States. However, headwind related to currency will affect results despite the benefits of acquisitions and growing demand for aluminum beverage packaging. The company's performance will also be marred by volatile volumes in the EMEA beverage can business due to governmental regulation. Tougher comparison also remains a woe.”

1/16/2019 – Ball is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2019 – Ball had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/7/2019 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2018 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

BLL stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,067. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $840,673.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $327,150.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 112,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

