Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BB&T (BBT)

1/25/2019 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.08 price target on the stock.

1/18/2019 – BB&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

1/10/2019 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/8/2019 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BB&T’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going upward ahead of the company’s fourth quarter results. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth and inorganic growth strategy will support profitability. However, the company's significant exposure to risky loans remains a major concern as it might hamper financials. Also, rising expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth, going forward.”

1/2/2019 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2019 – BB&T had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2019 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BB&T’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates has been going upward ahead of the company’s fourth quarter results. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth and inorganic growth strategy will support profitability. Although elevated expense levels and significant exposure to risky loans remain concerns, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position.”

12/19/2018 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of BB&T have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth, and inorganic growth strategy will likely continue to support top-line growth. Moreover, the company's enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. Further, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations will aid profitability. However, mounting expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth, going forward. Also, the company's significant exposure to risky loans remains a major concern as it might hamper financials.”

12/18/2018 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2018 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BB&T have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth, and inorganic growth strategy will likely continue to support top-line growth. The company's enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. While mounting expenses and significant exposure to risky loans remain major concerns, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations will aid profitability.”

12/10/2018 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of BB&T have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth, and inorganic growth strategy will likely continue to support top-line growth. The company's enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. Also, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations will aid profitability. However, mounting expenses and significant exposure to risky loans remain major concerns.”

12/7/2018 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BB&T have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth, and inorganic growth strategy will likely continue to support top-line growth. While mounting expenses and significant exposure to risky loans remain major concerns, the company's enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. Also, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations will aid profitability.”

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BB&T by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of BB&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of BB&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 109,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

