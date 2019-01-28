Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MEDNAX (MD)

MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2019 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mednax is well-poised for growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues driven by operational excellence, inorganic growth and strong segmental performances. The company's prudent acquisitions poise it well for long-term growth. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Escalating expenses remain a headwind for the company. Anesthesia mix shift to Medicare is another challenge to the company. A Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings ESP of +0.12% makes us confident of a positive earnings surprise as it reports fourth quarter results on Feb 7. The Zacks consensus mark for the fourth quarter is pegged at 91 cents, up 4.6% year-over year.”

1/28/2019 – MEDNAX had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2019 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mednax is well-poised for growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Mednax’s prudent acquisitions poise the company for long-term growth. It closed buyouts of five physician group practices in the first nine months of 2018.However, the shares have lost in a year’s time, against its industry’s gain in the same time frame. Escalating expenses remain a headwind for the company. The rate of increase in expenses has surpassed revenue growth in the past two years and the same trend was seen in the first nine months of 2018. Anesthesia mix shift to Medicare is another challenge to the company.”

1/14/2019 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.88 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/3/2019 – MEDNAX is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mednax’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved down 0.8% in the last 30 days. Escalating expenses remain a headwind for the company. The rate of increase in expenses has surpassed revenue growth in the past two years and the same trend was seen in the first nine months of 2018. Anesthesia mix shift to Medicare is another challenge to the company. However, the company is well-poised for growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Mednax’s prudent acquisitions poise the company for long-term growth. It closed buyouts of five physician group practices in the first nine months of 2018.”

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,352,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,720,000 after buying an additional 227,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,464,000 after purchasing an additional 314,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,464,000 after purchasing an additional 314,415 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,254,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 954,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

