Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM):

1/23/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy which is expected to aid margin expansion. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings release. However, Maxim's high dependence on Samsung is a risk to its growth trajectory. Also, the company is suffering from sluggish bookings and weakening momentum across its customers. These are affecting the company’s position in the industrial market. Further, it is experiencing seasonal fluctuations in the consumer market which remains an overhang. Also, slowing shipment of 100G optical module is likely to impact the company’s performance in data center market.”

1/16/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxim's high dependence on Samsung is a risk to its growth trajectory. Also, the company is suffering from sluggish bookings and weakening momentum across its customers. These are affecting the company’s position in the industrial market. Further, it is experiencing seasonal fluctuations in the consumer market which remains an overhang. Also, slowing shipment of 100G optical module is likely to impact the company’s performance in data center market. However, Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy which is expected to aid margin expansion. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

1/14/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00.

1/10/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy which is expected to aid margin expansion. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Maxim's high dependence on Samsung is a risk to its growth trajectory. Also, the company is suffering from sluggish bookings and weakening momentum across its customers. These are affecting the company’s position in the industrial market. Further, it is experiencing seasonal fluctuations in the consumer market which remains an overhang. Also, slowing shipment of 100G optical module is likely to impact the company’s performance in data center market.”

1/4/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxim’s strengthening position in data center, automotive and industrial end markets continue to drive its top-line growth. Additionally, robust 100G optical products will continue to aid the company’s revenue generation in consumer and communication markets. Further, the company’s distribution channels are also performing well, which remains positive. We believe Maxim’s diversified product portfolio will provide flexibility and stability to the business. Moreover, shifting to advanced node process technology development poses growth opportunities. Notably, shares of Maxim have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, softness in communications infrastructure and weak momentum in the computing market are concerns. Further, high dependence on Samsung poses significant threat to Maxim’s growth trajectory.”

12/19/2018 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,887. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $234,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,833. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

