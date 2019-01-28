Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM):

1/16/2019 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2019 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2019 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2019 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

1/2/2019 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2018 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

12/2/2018 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $166.00.

11/30/2018 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce’s fiscal third quarter results benefited from strong growth across its product portfolio. On the back of stellar results, Salesforce raised its fiscal 2019 guidance and further stated that it is on track to achieve $21-$23 billion in annual revenues by fiscal 2022. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings given the growing demand for digital transformation remains the key catalyst. Strengthening relationships with cloud companies like Amazon, Google and IBM are a positive. Additionally, strategic acquisitions like MuleSoft, Datorama and Cloudcraze is helping it deliver strong growth. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Currency fluctuations remain a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments for international expansions and data centers is an overhang on near-term profitability.”

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $146.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 325.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $685,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $747,684.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,642.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,594 shares of company stock worth $67,073,376. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,352,421,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

