Quebecoin Hits Market Cap of $14,519.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,519.00 and $74.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000812 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

QBC is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

