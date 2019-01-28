Quantum (QAU) Price Tops $0.0455

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.01850453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00180112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00199919 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029339 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum launched on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org . The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.