Shares of Pure Nickel Inc. (CVE:NIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pure Nickel (NIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/pure-nickel-nic-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

Pure Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NIC)

Pure Nickel Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group elements, copper, gold, and silver deposits, as well as other base and precious metals. The company holds interests in the William Lake property with 55 claims covering approximately 10,566 hectares located in central Manitoba; and the Manibridge property with 2 claims covering approximately 274 hectares located in Manitoba.

