Pulse (PULSE) Market Cap Tops $65,141.00

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Pulse has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pulse has a market cap of $65,141.00 and $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pulse coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Kambria (KAT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000135 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pulse (CRYPTO:PULSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. Pulse’s official website is pulseproject.pw . Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto

Pulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

