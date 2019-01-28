Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Holdings Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.21. 98,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

