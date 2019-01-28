Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 523,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,511,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,531 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 832,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,729,000 after acquiring an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.14 per share, with a total value of $295,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,315.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PB opened at $70.79 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

