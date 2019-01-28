ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) Holdings Reduced by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 62,573 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $0.2665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

