Privatix Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Privatix has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,124.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00029303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, Privatix has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.01855855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00179371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00201117 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029253 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

