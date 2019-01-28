Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $81.74 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

