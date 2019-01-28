Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/private-capital-group-llc-has-1-22-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.