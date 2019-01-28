Private Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 113,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares in the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 617,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,224,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $117.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $131.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/private-capital-group-llc-grows-holdings-in-ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.