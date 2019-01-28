Posscoin (POSS) Reaches Market Cap of $30,655.00

Posscoin (CURRENCY:POSS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Posscoin has a market capitalization of $30,655.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Posscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Posscoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Posscoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Posscoin Profile

Posscoin’s total supply is 31,999,303,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,090,147,187 tokens. Posscoin’s official Twitter account is @posscoin . Posscoin’s official website is www.posscoin.org

Posscoin Token Trading

Posscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Posscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Posscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Posscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

