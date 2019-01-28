PonziCoin One Day Volume Reaches $266.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PonziCoin has traded up 96.5% against the dollar. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $8,367.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.01852515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00180958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00199783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.